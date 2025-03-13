Seattle Kraken Scored Fastest Goal in NHL OT History in Stunning Fashion
In this story:
The Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens, 5-4, on Wednesday night with a historic goal that was absolutely wild to see.
The game went to overtime in Seattle but that didn't last long at all as Brandon Montour scored the game winner just four seconds into the extra time, which is a NHL record for the fastest goal in OT.
Look at how easy he made this look:
While he broke the OT record, Montour also tied the record for the fastest goal to start a period.
What a way to win a game.
More From Around the Sports World
Published