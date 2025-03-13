SI

Seattle Kraken Scored Fastest Goal in NHL OT History in Stunning Fashion

Andy Nesbitt

Seattle's Brandon Montour scored just four seconds into overtime on Wednesday night.
The Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens, 5-4, on Wednesday night with a historic goal that was absolutely wild to see.

The game went to overtime in Seattle but that didn't last long at all as Brandon Montour scored the game winner just four seconds into the extra time, which is a NHL record for the fastest goal in OT.

Look at how easy he made this look:

While he broke the OT record, Montour also tied the record for the fastest goal to start a period.

What a way to win a game.

