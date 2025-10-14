Senators Get Negative Injury Update on Brady Tkachuk
The Senators are gunning for their first back-to-back playoff appearances since the early 2010s—but they'll have to do so without one of their stars.
Ottawa left wing Brady Tkachuk will miss around a month after injuring his hand during his team's 4–1 loss to the Predators Monday, coach Travis Green told reporters via Sportsnet Tuesday.
Tkachuk, 26, has played in three games for the Senators this year and recorded three assists. The brother of Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk and son of longtime NHL left wing Keith Tkachuk is in his eighth year with Ottawa; he's made the All-Star Game in three of them.
In a relatively short career, Brady ranks in the top 10 in Senators history in goals (fourth), assists (ninth) and points (sixth). Playing his first career postseason games in 2025, he registered seven points in six contests as Ottawa fell to its provincial rivals, the Maple Leafs, in the first round.
The Senators—currently 1-2 and seventh in the Atlantic Division in this young season—visit the Sabres Wednesday before heading home to face the Kraken Thursday.