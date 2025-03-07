Sidney Crosby Used to Babysit Rangers' Latest Trade Acquisition Brendan Brisson
The New York Rangers acquired young forward Brendan Brisson in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The 23-year-old has some rather unique ties to Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby.
Brisson's father is big-time agent Pat Brisson, who represents Crosby, as well as some other top NHL talent including Nathan MacKinnon, Patrick Kane and Anze Kopitar, among others. During the early part of Crosby's career, he would spend some summers at the Brisson family home and occasionally help out by babysitting Brendan and his siblings.
"Yeah, I used to stay with Pat out there when Brendan was young. He had a younger brother Jordy, too. I stayed there and had to chip in every once in a while and help out," Crosby told reporters.
Crosby, 37, has been in the NHL since 2005, at which point Brisson was four years old. Last season, a few days after making his NHL debut, Brisson scored the first goal of his career against the Penguins with Crosby on the ice.
Brisson, a former first-round pick in 2020, didn't get too much opportunity with the Golden Knights since being drafted. He's featured in a total of 24 games in his career and has eight points, including two goals. In just nine games this season, he hasn't registered a point, but he'll be hopeful to see more time on the ice now that he's landed with the Rangers.