Sidney Crosby Classily Helped Former Penguins Employee Land Another Job in NHL
Sidney Crosby has been the pinnacle of class throughout his two decades in the NHL. His latest act of kindness is just another example of what makes the Penguins superstar such a class act.
Pittsburgh parted ways with longtime equipment manager Paul DeFazio this offseason after 27 seasons with the organization. He spent the last six years as the assistant equipment manager and had previously been the head equipment manager for the AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for five years.
After the equipment manager left Pittsburgh, Crosby went out of his way to help make sure DeFazio landed on his feet. Crosby reportedly made a call to the Blue Jackets and gave a glowing recommendation of DeFazio, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
DeFazio was hired by the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Crosby is a longtime friend of Rick Nash, who now works in Columbus's front office, and a single phone call is reportedly all it took for the Blue Jackets to be on board with hiring DeFazio.
It was a small gesture from Crosby, but it went a long way for DeFazio.