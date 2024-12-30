Sidney Crosby Overtakes Mario Lemieux for Impressive Piece of Penguins History
Sidney Crosby officially stands alone in Pittsburgh Penguins history after recording an assist during the second period of Sunday's game against the New York Islanders. That assist was the 1,034th of his career, which puts him ahead of legendary Penguins forward Mario Lemieux for the most in franchise history.
Crosby achieved the milestone assist in front of the adoring crowd at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. It was his 30th assist of the season, as he took the puck behind the net and rifled a pass in to Michael Bunting, who applied the finishing touch.
The 37-year-old appeared to have broken Lemieux's franchise record during the Penguins' defeat on Saturday, but a stat correction ultimately took away his contribution on the goal, putting him back level with Lemieux. He righted that on Sunday during the second period, quickly reclaiming the franchise record as his own.
Crosby is in his 20th NHL season and recorded his 1,034th assist in his 1,310th game. Lemieux achieved the feat in 915 games, though he played in a more high-scoring era. Crosby now ranks 12th all-time for assists in league history and is 10th all-time with 1,636 points.
This season, Crosby has 40 points (10 goals and 30 assists) in 38 games.