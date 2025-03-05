SI

Sidney Crosby Responds to Trade Speculation Ahead of Penguins-Avalanche Game

Could the Pittsburgh icon be on the move?

Patrick Andres

Sidney Crosby skates during the Penguins' 6–5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on March 2, 2025.
For 20 years, center Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been inseparable. The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native revitalized the franchise, won three Stanley Cups, and became one of the greatest players hockey has ever seen.

However, a goodbye could be on the horizon. The still-potent Crosby—due about $17 million over the next two seasons—has been the subject of frequent trade rumors as the Penguins have slumped through a 24-29-10 campaign.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh is scheduled to play the Colorado Avalanche—a team speculated to have interest in the future Hall of Famer. Before the game, Crosby addressed a question about the potential of him playing with Avalanche center (and Team Canada teammate) Nathan MacKinnon.

"I'm sure there's a lot of hypotheticals out there," Crosby said diplomatically, via Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Per Deen, a Penguins PR representative chimed in that "you'll see them (Crosby and MacKinnon) again at the Olympics"—presumably referring to the Milano Cortina Games of 2026.

The NHL's trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Patrick Andres
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

