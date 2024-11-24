SI

St. Louis Blues Make Massive Change, Hire Former Bruins Head Coach Jim Montgomery

Montgomery was unemployed for just five days.

Mike Kadlick

Montgomery was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday.
Montgomery was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has already found a new home.

The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday morning that they relieved Drew Bannister of his duties and hired Montgomery as the franchise's 28th head coach. It's a five-year contract, according to the release.

Bannister was in the middle of his second season as St. Louis' head coach, taking them to a 30-19-5 record in 2023-24 before a 9-12-1 start to 2024-25.

Montgomery, meanwhile, was fired by Boston on Tuesday after a lackluster 8-9-1 start to this season. The Bruins have won their last two game since his firing.

Despite Boston's crummy start this year, Montgomery led the black and yellow to a 120-41-23 record over his two-plus years as head coach—including a historic 65-12-5 team in 2022-23 that set the NHL record for wins (65) and total points (135) in a season. The 55-year-old won the Jack Adams Award that season, given to the NHL's coach of the year.

The last time the Bruins fired a head coach, Bruce Cassidy was quickly swept up by the Vegas Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup the following season. We'll see if Montgomery can accomplish the same feat.

