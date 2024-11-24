St. Louis Blues Make Massive Change, Hire Former Bruins Head Coach Jim Montgomery
Former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has already found a new home.
The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday morning that they relieved Drew Bannister of his duties and hired Montgomery as the franchise's 28th head coach. It's a five-year contract, according to the release.
Bannister was in the middle of his second season as St. Louis' head coach, taking them to a 30-19-5 record in 2023-24 before a 9-12-1 start to 2024-25.
Montgomery, meanwhile, was fired by Boston on Tuesday after a lackluster 8-9-1 start to this season. The Bruins have won their last two game since his firing.
Despite Boston's crummy start this year, Montgomery led the black and yellow to a 120-41-23 record over his two-plus years as head coach—including a historic 65-12-5 team in 2022-23 that set the NHL record for wins (65) and total points (135) in a season. The 55-year-old won the Jack Adams Award that season, given to the NHL's coach of the year.
The last time the Bruins fired a head coach, Bruce Cassidy was quickly swept up by the Vegas Golden Knights and won the Stanley Cup the following season. We'll see if Montgomery can accomplish the same feat.