St. Louis Blues Scored the Weirdest Goal of the NHL Season Thanks to a Triple Doink

This was an incredible goal by the St. Louis Blues.
The red-hot St. Louis Blues got a big, 4-1, win Saturday night over the rival Chicago Blackhawks to lift them into the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They have now won five games in a row and sit two points ahead of the Calgary Flames in the postseason race.

The Blues scored one of the weirdest (and coolest!) goals of the season against the Blackhawks that came on a triple doink that left the announcers rightfully in awe.

Dylan Holloway took the puck behind Chicago's goal and had his pass deflected in the air. That's when the fun started. Watch as Jordan Kyrou then deflects the puck back to to Holloway in the air who then slaps it over to Robert Thomas who slaps it out of the air and into the goal for a 1-0 lead.

Just how they drew it up!

