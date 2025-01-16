SI

NHL Revealed Stadium Series Uniforms for Red Wings, Blue Jackets and Fans Loved Them

NHL fans had excited reactions to the reveal of the 2025 Stadium Series jerseys for the game between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 2025 NHL Stadium Series is coming to Ohio Stadium on March 1, when the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an outdoor game at the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

With a bit over a month until puck drop on the annual classic, NHL and Fanatics revealed the special uniforms the two teams will be wearing. As the home team, the Blue Jackets will be wearing a navy blue sweater which features a cannon on the front. The Red Wings will be in white, and their jerseys include "Detroit" written in slick, cursive writing. Their red helmets will also feature a white stripe down the middle and wings on the sides.

Fans had plenty to say about the unveiled uniforms, and the feedback the league received was overwhelmingly positive. Many fans expressed their appreciation for the Al the Octopus tag on the bottom of the Red Wings' uniforms, too.

