Who Has Scored the Most Goals in Stanley Cup Final History?
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set to get underway on Saturday, with the Florida Panthers seeking the franchise's first ever championship, while the Edmonton Oilers look to clinch their first title since 1990.
For the Oilers, Connor McDavid will look to open his Stanley Cup Final goalscoring tally, having yet to feature in the big game throughout his esteemed nine-year career. He'll have plenty of work to do if he's looking to catch some of the sport's longtime record holders.
In NHL history, the Stanley Cup Final has largely been dominated by the "Original Six" teams. The Montreal Canadiens have won 24 championships, followed by the 13 won by the Toronto Maple Leafs, 11 to the Detroit Red Wings and six for both the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.
So, it stands to reason that the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in the Stanley Cup Finals, most of them, in fact, come from the Habs.
Who is the all-time leading goal scorer in the Stanley Cup Final?
Canadiens legend and NHL Hall of Famer Maurice Richard, the individual whom the Rocket Richard Trophy was named after, holds the record for most goals in the Stanley Cup Final with 34. He's featured in a total of 58 games in the championship, winning eight Cups in his illustrious career.
The all-time top 10 leading goalscorers list looks like this:
PLAYER NAME
GOALS SCORED IN STANLEY CUP FINAL
Maurice Richard, Canadiens
34
Jean Beliveau, Canadiens
30
Bernie Geoffrion, Canadiens
24
Yvan Cournoyer, Canadiens
21
Henri Richard, Canadiens
21
Jacques Lemaire, Canadiens
21
Ted Lindsay, Red Wings
19
Wayne Gretzky, Oilers, Kings
18
Gordie Howe, Red Wings
18
Mike Bossy, Islanders
17
Among the top 10, Gretzky played most recently, and his last Stanley Cup Final goal came all the way back in 1993, more than 30 years ago.
Among active NHL players, you'd have to go a bit farther down the rankings to find the first one.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, who has eight goals in 25 games in the Stanley Cup Final, ranks first among active players. He sits 54th all time. After Malkin, the likes of Patrick Kane, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Ondrej Palat all have seven.
Corey Perry's five goals in the Stanley Cup Final are the most among players participating in the championship series this year.