SI

Panthers Fans Had Electric Four-Word Chant at End of Game 2 Win Over Oilers

Tim Capurso

Jun 10, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 10, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Florida Panthers inched a step closer to securing a championship on Monday night, as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena to secure a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Panthers fans can seemingly taste the Cup, as they started up an electric, four-word chant when Monday's game was in hand.

With the Panthers up three goals and under a minute-and-a-half remaining in the third period, the fans at Amerant Bank Arena began to loudly chant, 'We want the Cup!'

Here's a video of the moment, courtesy of Bleacher Report's Open Ice account on X, formerly Twitter.

Panthers fans certainly have reasons to be confident, as the team followed up a 3-0 Game 1 win, featuring a masterpiece of a shutout by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, with Monday's dominating effort, which saw Florida, held without a goal in the first period, explode for four in the final two periods.

The Panthers have outscored the Oilers 7-1 in the two games, and have been the more physical team within the boundaries of the game.

The Oilers, though, will get a chance to turn the series around when it shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place, where the team posted one of the best home records in the NHL during the regular season.

Game 3 begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Home/NHL