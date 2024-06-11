Panthers Fans Had Electric Four-Word Chant at End of Game 2 Win Over Oilers
The Florida Panthers inched a step closer to securing a championship on Monday night, as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena to secure a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Panthers fans can seemingly taste the Cup, as they started up an electric, four-word chant when Monday's game was in hand.
With the Panthers up three goals and under a minute-and-a-half remaining in the third period, the fans at Amerant Bank Arena began to loudly chant, 'We want the Cup!'
Here's a video of the moment, courtesy of Bleacher Report's Open Ice account on X, formerly Twitter.
Panthers fans certainly have reasons to be confident, as the team followed up a 3-0 Game 1 win, featuring a masterpiece of a shutout by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, with Monday's dominating effort, which saw Florida, held without a goal in the first period, explode for four in the final two periods.
The Panthers have outscored the Oilers 7-1 in the two games, and have been the more physical team within the boundaries of the game.
The Oilers, though, will get a chance to turn the series around when it shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place, where the team posted one of the best home records in the NHL during the regular season.
Game 3 begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.