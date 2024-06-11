SI

List of Every Stanley Cup Final Series to Go Seven Games

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is one of the most exhilarating scenes in sports, and NHL fans will certainly be hoping to see the championship clash between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers go the distance this year.

Throughout Stanley Cup Playoff history, seven-game series have been a fairly regular occurrence. Since 1939, when the NHL adopted the best-of-seven format, there have been 196 game sevens. Included in that tally is 17 in the Stanley Cup Final, and seven since the turn of the century.

We'll take a look at each of the 17 seven-game series in Stanley Cup Final history:

Every Stanley Cup Final Series to Go Seven Games

YEAR

MATCHUP

1942

Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 3–1

1945

Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 2–1

1950

Detroit Red Wings def. New York Rangers, 4–3 (2OT)

1954

Detroit Red Wings def. Montreal Canadiens, 2–1 (OT)

1955

Detroit Red Wings def. Montreal Canadiens, 3–1

1964

Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 4–0

1965

Montreal Canadiens def. Chicago Black Hawks, 4–0

1971

Montreal Canadiens def. Chicago Black Hawks, 3–2

1987

Edmonton Oilers def. Philadelphia Flyers, 3–1

1994

New York Rangers def. Vancouver Canucks, 3–2

2001

Colorado Avalanche def. New Jersey Devils, 3–1

2003

New Jersey Devils def. Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, 3–0

2004

Tampa Bay Lightning def. Calgary Flames, 2–1

2006

Carolina Hurricanes def. Edmonton Oilers, 3–1

2009

Pittsburgh Penguins def. Detroit Red Wings, 2–1

2011

Boston Bruins def. Vancouver Canucks, 4–0

2019

St. Louis Blues def. Boston Bruins, 4–1

The last time the Stanley Cup Final went the distance was in 2019, when the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7, 4–1, courtesy of goals from Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford.

Of the 17 winner-take-all games since 1939 in the Stanley Cup Final, only twice has the game-winning goal occurred in overtime. Both of the two overtime goals were scored by the Detroit Red Wings, in 1950 and '54, respectively. The Red Wings were involved in each of the first six Game 7s under the current format of the Stanley Cup Final, winning three of them.

