List of Every Stanley Cup Final Series to Go Seven Games
- Edmonton Oilers
- Florida Panthers
- Detroit Red Wings
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- New York Rangers
- Montreal Canadiens
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Vancouver Canucks
- Colorado Avalanche
- New Jersey Devils
- Anaheim Ducks
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Calgary Flames
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Boston Bruins
- St. Louis Blues
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is one of the most exhilarating scenes in sports, and NHL fans will certainly be hoping to see the championship clash between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers go the distance this year.
Throughout Stanley Cup Playoff history, seven-game series have been a fairly regular occurrence. Since 1939, when the NHL adopted the best-of-seven format, there have been 196 game sevens. Included in that tally is 17 in the Stanley Cup Final, and seven since the turn of the century.
We'll take a look at each of the 17 seven-game series in Stanley Cup Final history:
Every Stanley Cup Final Series to Go Seven Games
YEAR
MATCHUP
1942
Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 3–1
1945
Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 2–1
1950
Detroit Red Wings def. New York Rangers, 4–3 (2OT)
1954
Detroit Red Wings def. Montreal Canadiens, 2–1 (OT)
1955
Detroit Red Wings def. Montreal Canadiens, 3–1
1964
Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 4–0
1965
Montreal Canadiens def. Chicago Black Hawks, 4–0
1971
Montreal Canadiens def. Chicago Black Hawks, 3–2
1987
Edmonton Oilers def. Philadelphia Flyers, 3–1
1994
New York Rangers def. Vancouver Canucks, 3–2
2001
Colorado Avalanche def. New Jersey Devils, 3–1
2003
New Jersey Devils def. Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, 3–0
2004
Tampa Bay Lightning def. Calgary Flames, 2–1
2006
Carolina Hurricanes def. Edmonton Oilers, 3–1
2009
Pittsburgh Penguins def. Detroit Red Wings, 2–1
2011
Boston Bruins def. Vancouver Canucks, 4–0
2019
St. Louis Blues def. Boston Bruins, 4–1
The last time the Stanley Cup Final went the distance was in 2019, when the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7, 4–1, courtesy of goals from Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford.
Of the 17 winner-take-all games since 1939 in the Stanley Cup Final, only twice has the game-winning goal occurred in overtime. Both of the two overtime goals were scored by the Detroit Red Wings, in 1950 and '54, respectively. The Red Wings were involved in each of the first six Game 7s under the current format of the Stanley Cup Final, winning three of them.