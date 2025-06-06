Stanley Cup Final Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Seats
The Stanley Cup Final is here, with the Edmonton Oilers facing off against the Florida Panthers in an exciting rematch for postseason glory this year.
Game 1 saw the Oilers take care of business on home ice, eking out a 4-3 overtime victory at Rogers Place to take a 1-0 series lead.
But the best-of-seven series is far from over as NHL stars from both sides of the rink are still eager to make their impact—some notable names include Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, who will be hoping to defend his team's Cup title, as well as Oilers' Connor McDavid, who will be looking to win Edmonton's first Cup since 1990.
The Oilers have the first two-game homestand, followed by the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida before the teams alternate the final three games.
Here's everything you need to know about ticket prices to watch the Oilers and Panthers play on game day.
How Much is a Ticket to Oilers vs. Panthers?
Tickets for Game 2 at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET on June 6) run from anywhere between $406 to $3,077, according to StubHub. The cheapest tickets will get you a seat in the upper level (the 200s) while the most expensive ones will seat you in the lower level (the 100s), rink-side and as close to the action as possible.
The ticket prices roughly double from the 200s to the 100s. Seats in the front row of their respective sections will also run more expensive due to the clear view of the ice.
Tickets for Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET on June 9) run from anywhere between $470 to $9,094. It's worth noting that for this arena, the upper level is in the 300s while the lower level is in the 100s—there are no 200s. The rest of the series' tickets will be updated closer to the event time in the interest of more reasonable prices.
Game
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
Game 2 (in Edmonton)
$409
$3,077
Game 3 (in Florida)
$470
$9,094
All ticket information is accurate as of noon ET on June 6, 2025. Prices may change after the time of publication.