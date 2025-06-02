SI

Stanley Cup Finals Conn Smythe Trophy History: Every Player to Win Playoff MVP

Nate Cunningham

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly speaks prior to presenting the Conn Smythe Trophy to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar after the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly speaks prior to presenting the Conn Smythe Trophy to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar after the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Postseason success is what every athlete, from middle school to the pros, dreams of. When the stage is biggest, when the lights are brightest, who is able to go above and beyond to secure victory?

That's why one of the most prestigious awards in professional hockey is the Conn Smythe Trophy. It isn't just a symbol of excellence for one game, but rather a monument to an individual who was able to carry his team to success throughout the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Since its inception in 1965, the Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP. It has become one of the most revered individual honors in professional sports—earning its place alongside the Stanley Cup.

Who was Conn Smythe?

Constantine Falkland Cary Smythe is almost a mythological figure in hockey history. He served in both World Wars, was an engineer and businessman, a philanthropist and race horse owner and, most notably, the owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs for 34 years.

Smythe was born on February 1, 1895 in Toronto to two immigrant parents: Albert Smythe (Ireland) and Mary Constantine (England).

Albert and Mary's marriage was rocky at best and the two did not spend much time together. Conn's older sister, Mary, died in 1903. Conn's mother would pass away in 1906, which was likely related to her heavy drinking habits.

As a result, Conn stayed with Albert throughout his adolescence, bouncing from home to home as Albert shifted through employment.

In 1912 Conn began attending Jarvis Collegiate Institute and developed into a spectacular athlete. While there he played hockey, rugby and basketball. But he would leave school early (against Albert's wishes) to become a homesteader at just 17-years-old.

Just a year after leaving, Conn lost his home due to a fire. He left and enrolled in the University of Toronto shortly thereafter. He would become a captain on the school's hockey team and lead them to the Ontario Hockey Association junior championship in 1915.

One week later Smythe and his teammates enlisted in the army to fight in World War I. Two years later he would be shot down by the Germans and taken prisoner. Following his release at the end of the war, Smythe began coaching for the University of Toronto hockey team.

This is what eventually got Smythe on the NHL's radar. After a deal fallen through with the New York Rangers, Smythe was part of the group that purchased the Toronto St. Patrick's in 1927. One of his first official moves was renaming the team the Maple Leafs.

For the next three years Smythe would be the Maple Leafs' general manager, governor and head coach. In 1929 Smythe made the decision to build the team a new arena. In 1931 the team began playing in its new home: the Maple Leaf Gardens.

Smythe served in World War II and then returned at war's end to become the team president. It was at this point that Toronto became a dynasty, winning six Stanley Cups between 1942 and 1951.

Origin of the Conn Smythe Trophy

The NHL created the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965 in honor of Smythe and awarded it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.

Unlike other postseason MVP awards, the Conn Smythe Trophy takes the entirety of a team's playoff run into consideration, not just the finals. It's also worth noting that while the recipient is often a Stanley Cup winner, they don't have to be. In fact, six players have won the award while losing.

The first winner was Jean Beliveau of the Montreal Canadiens. Beliveau scored eight goals and tallied eight assists throughout 13 playoff games, leading the Canadiens to the Cup.

The trophy's only three-time winner is Patrick Roy (who is also the only player to win it on multiple teams) and Bernie Parent, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby are the only three players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in back-to-back years.

Design of the Conn Smythe Trophy

Standing 24 inches tall and weighing in at roughly 35 lbs., the Conn Smythe Trophy is massive. Like its size, its design is also eye-catching. It features at large maple leaf crafted out of silver rising above a semi-stylized version of the Maple Leaf Gardens.

The base is wood and a nameplate for the winner is added each year. The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto keeps the trophy during the offseason.

Every Conn Smythe Trophy Winner

An asterisk denotes that a player won the award while losing the Finals.

Winner

Year

Team

Connor McDavid*

2024

Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Marchessault

2023

Vegas Golden Knights

Cale Makar

2022

Colorado Avalanche

Andrei Vasilevskiy

2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman

2020

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan O'Reilly

2019

St. Louis Blues

Alex Ovechkin

2018

Washington Capitals

Sidney Crosby

2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby

2016

Pittsburgh Penguins

Duncan Keith

2015

Chicago Blackhawks

Justin Williams

2014

Los Angeles Kings

Patrick Kane

2013

Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Quick

2012

Los Angeles Kings

Tim Thomas

2011

Boston Bruins

Jonathan Toews

2010

Chicago Blackhawks

Evgeni Malkin

2009

Pittsburgh Penguins

Henrik Zetterberg

2008

Detroit Red Wings

Scott Niedermayer

2007

Anaheim Ducks

Cam Ward

2006

Carolina Hurricanes

Season Cancelled

2005

Brad Richards

2004

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jean-Sébastien Giguère*

2003

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

Nicklas Lidström

2002

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Roy

2001

Colorado Avalanche

Scott Stevens

2000

New Jersey Devils

Joe Nieuwendyk

1999

Dallas Stars

Steve Yzerman

1998

Detroit Red Wings

Mike Vernon

1997

Detroit Red Wings

Joe Sakic

1996

Colorado Avalanche

Claude Lemieux

1995

New Jersey Devils

Brian Leetch

1994

New York Rangers

Patrick Roy

1993

Montreal Canadiens

Mario Lemieux

1992

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux

1991

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bill Ranford

1990

Edmonton Oilers

Al MacInnis

1989

Calgary Flames

Wayne Gretzky

1988

Edmonton Oilers

Ron Hextall*

1987

Philadelphia Flyers

Patrick Roy

1986

Montreal Canadiens

Wayne Gretzky

1985

Edmonton Oilers

Mark Messier

1984

Edmonton Oilers

Billy Smith

1983

New York Islanders

Mike Bossy

1982

New York Islanders

Butch Goring

1981

New York Islanders

Bryan Trottier

1980

New York Islanders

Bob Gainey

1979

Montreal Canadiens

Larry Robinson

1978

Montreal Canadiens

Guy Lafleur

1977

Montreal Canadiens

Reggie Leach*

1976

Philadelphia Flyers

Bernie Parent

1975

Philadelphia Flyers

Bernie Parent

1974

Philadelphia Flyers

Yvan Cournoyer

1973

Montreal Canadiens

Bobby Orr

1972

Boston Bruins

Ken Dryden

1971

Montreal Canadiens

Bobby Orr

1970

Boston Bruins

Serge Savard

1969

Montreal Canadiens

Glenn Hall*

1968

St. Louis Blues

Dave Keon

1967

Toronto Maple Leafs

Roger Crozier*

1966

Detroit Red Wings

Jean Béliveau

1965

Montreal Canadiens

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/NHL