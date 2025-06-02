Stanley Cup Finals Conn Smythe Trophy History: Every Player to Win Playoff MVP
Postseason success is what every athlete, from middle school to the pros, dreams of. When the stage is biggest, when the lights are brightest, who is able to go above and beyond to secure victory?
That's why one of the most prestigious awards in professional hockey is the Conn Smythe Trophy. It isn't just a symbol of excellence for one game, but rather a monument to an individual who was able to carry his team to success throughout the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Since its inception in 1965, the Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP. It has become one of the most revered individual honors in professional sports—earning its place alongside the Stanley Cup.
Who was Conn Smythe?
Constantine Falkland Cary Smythe is almost a mythological figure in hockey history. He served in both World Wars, was an engineer and businessman, a philanthropist and race horse owner and, most notably, the owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs for 34 years.
Smythe was born on February 1, 1895 in Toronto to two immigrant parents: Albert Smythe (Ireland) and Mary Constantine (England).
Albert and Mary's marriage was rocky at best and the two did not spend much time together. Conn's older sister, Mary, died in 1903. Conn's mother would pass away in 1906, which was likely related to her heavy drinking habits.
As a result, Conn stayed with Albert throughout his adolescence, bouncing from home to home as Albert shifted through employment.
In 1912 Conn began attending Jarvis Collegiate Institute and developed into a spectacular athlete. While there he played hockey, rugby and basketball. But he would leave school early (against Albert's wishes) to become a homesteader at just 17-years-old.
Just a year after leaving, Conn lost his home due to a fire. He left and enrolled in the University of Toronto shortly thereafter. He would become a captain on the school's hockey team and lead them to the Ontario Hockey Association junior championship in 1915.
One week later Smythe and his teammates enlisted in the army to fight in World War I. Two years later he would be shot down by the Germans and taken prisoner. Following his release at the end of the war, Smythe began coaching for the University of Toronto hockey team.
This is what eventually got Smythe on the NHL's radar. After a deal fallen through with the New York Rangers, Smythe was part of the group that purchased the Toronto St. Patrick's in 1927. One of his first official moves was renaming the team the Maple Leafs.
For the next three years Smythe would be the Maple Leafs' general manager, governor and head coach. In 1929 Smythe made the decision to build the team a new arena. In 1931 the team began playing in its new home: the Maple Leaf Gardens.
Smythe served in World War II and then returned at war's end to become the team president. It was at this point that Toronto became a dynasty, winning six Stanley Cups between 1942 and 1951.
Origin of the Conn Smythe Trophy
The NHL created the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965 in honor of Smythe and awarded it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.
Unlike other postseason MVP awards, the Conn Smythe Trophy takes the entirety of a team's playoff run into consideration, not just the finals. It's also worth noting that while the recipient is often a Stanley Cup winner, they don't have to be. In fact, six players have won the award while losing.
The first winner was Jean Beliveau of the Montreal Canadiens. Beliveau scored eight goals and tallied eight assists throughout 13 playoff games, leading the Canadiens to the Cup.
The trophy's only three-time winner is Patrick Roy (who is also the only player to win it on multiple teams) and Bernie Parent, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby are the only three players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in back-to-back years.
Design of the Conn Smythe Trophy
Standing 24 inches tall and weighing in at roughly 35 lbs., the Conn Smythe Trophy is massive. Like its size, its design is also eye-catching. It features at large maple leaf crafted out of silver rising above a semi-stylized version of the Maple Leaf Gardens.
The base is wood and a nameplate for the winner is added each year. The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto keeps the trophy during the offseason.
Every Conn Smythe Trophy Winner
An asterisk denotes that a player won the award while losing the Finals.
Winner
Year
Team
Connor McDavid*
2024
Edmonton Oilers
Jonathan Marchessault
2023
Vegas Golden Knights
Cale Makar
2022
Colorado Avalanche
Andrei Vasilevskiy
2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman
2020
Tampa Bay Lightning
Ryan O'Reilly
2019
St. Louis Blues
Alex Ovechkin
2018
Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby
2017
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby
2016
Pittsburgh Penguins
Duncan Keith
2015
Chicago Blackhawks
Justin Williams
2014
Los Angeles Kings
Patrick Kane
2013
Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Quick
2012
Los Angeles Kings
Tim Thomas
2011
Boston Bruins
Jonathan Toews
2010
Chicago Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin
2009
Pittsburgh Penguins
Henrik Zetterberg
2008
Detroit Red Wings
Scott Niedermayer
2007
Anaheim Ducks
Cam Ward
2006
Carolina Hurricanes
Season Cancelled
2005
Brad Richards
2004
Tampa Bay Lightning
Jean-Sébastien Giguère*
2003
Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
Nicklas Lidström
2002
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Roy
2001
Colorado Avalanche
Scott Stevens
2000
New Jersey Devils
Joe Nieuwendyk
1999
Dallas Stars
Steve Yzerman
1998
Detroit Red Wings
Mike Vernon
1997
Detroit Red Wings
Joe Sakic
1996
Colorado Avalanche
Claude Lemieux
1995
New Jersey Devils
Brian Leetch
1994
New York Rangers
Patrick Roy
1993
Montreal Canadiens
Mario Lemieux
1992
Pittsburgh Penguins
Mario Lemieux
1991
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bill Ranford
1990
Edmonton Oilers
Al MacInnis
1989
Calgary Flames
Wayne Gretzky
1988
Edmonton Oilers
Ron Hextall*
1987
Philadelphia Flyers
Patrick Roy
1986
Montreal Canadiens
Wayne Gretzky
1985
Edmonton Oilers
Mark Messier
1984
Edmonton Oilers
Billy Smith
1983
New York Islanders
Mike Bossy
1982
New York Islanders
Butch Goring
1981
New York Islanders
Bryan Trottier
1980
New York Islanders
Bob Gainey
1979
Montreal Canadiens
Larry Robinson
1978
Montreal Canadiens
Guy Lafleur
1977
Montreal Canadiens
Reggie Leach*
1976
Philadelphia Flyers
Bernie Parent
1975
Philadelphia Flyers
Bernie Parent
1974
Philadelphia Flyers
Yvan Cournoyer
1973
Montreal Canadiens
Bobby Orr
1972
Boston Bruins
Ken Dryden
1971
Montreal Canadiens
Bobby Orr
1970
Boston Bruins
Serge Savard
1969
Montreal Canadiens
Glenn Hall*
1968
St. Louis Blues
Dave Keon
1967
Toronto Maple Leafs
Roger Crozier*
1966
Detroit Red Wings
Jean Béliveau
1965
Montreal Canadiens