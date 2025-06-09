Stanley Cup Winner T.J. Oshie Announces Retirement From NHL After 16 Seasons
Longtime NHL forward and one-time Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie announced his retirement from hockey on Monday after 16 seasons in the league.
Oshie, 38, is a former first-round pick by the St. Louis Blues, who drafted him with the No. 24 selection in 2005. He debuted in the NHL in 2008–09 and played the first seven seasons of his career with the Blues.
He joined the Washington Capitals in 2015, where he'd spend the remainder of his NHL career. In all, Oshie played in 1,010 games during the regular season. He had 695 points including 302 goals and was an All-Star in the 2019–20 season. Oshie missed the entire 2024–25 season while dealing with recurring back issues, and now he's opting to call it a career.
In addition to a lengthy career in the NHL, Oshie represented the United States on the international hockey scene, and will be best remembered for his heroics in a shootout against Russia during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
"After 17 unforgettable years in the NHL, I've decided to retire," said Oshie in a statement via the NHLPA. "I would like to thank the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love, all of my teammates who battled with me every night, my coaches who challenged me to be better every day, and the athletic trainers and equipment staff who got me ready to play. I also want to thank the fans–your energy and passion made every game memorable, and it was an honor to play in front of you."