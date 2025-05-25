Stars Coach Pete DeBoer Bashes Refs Over Rescinded Call That Led to Oilers Goal
The Edmonton Oilers benefitted from a questionable decision from the officiating crew in Game 3 against the Dallas Stars during the first period, and scored the game's opening goal shortly after.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer was not pleased.
The referees met and determined that there would be no delay of game violation after an Oilers played appeared to flick the puck directly out of the playing surface. After reviewing the incident, officials deemed there was no delay of game penalty, despite the replay clearly showing Brett Kulak putting the puck out of play.
As such, the Oilers were not penalized and Dallas was robbed of a power play opportunity. Just 10 seconds later, Edmonton took a lead when Evan Bouchard sniped home a puck past Jake Oettinger. Shortly thereafter, the Oilers added another goal to their tally, this one courtesy of Connor McDavid.
Needless to say, it was an unfortunate series of events for Dallas, and DeBoer, in a mid-period sideline interview, expressed frustration with the perplexing decision from officials to overturn the delay of game violation.
"No," said DeBoer when asked if he was satisfied with the explanation he received from officials. "It should've been a penalty and then a minute later they score two goals."
DeBoer has every right to be miffed by the decision from officials, but his team seemingly lost its composure momentarily, resulting in a detrimental two-goal swing.