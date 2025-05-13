Stars Get Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Game 4 vs. Jets
The Dallas Stars could potentially be in line to receive a huge boost for Tuesday night's Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, as standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen was activated from long term injrued reserve.
Heiskanen was on the ice for morning skate with the team and could make his postseason debut in Game 4. He had been sidelined since late January with a left knee injury suffered on Jan. 28 during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights after he collided with forward Mark Stone.
Heiskanen is the Stars' top defenseman, so getting him back will be big for Dallas's playoff push. In 50 games this season, the 25-year-old had a plus/minus of +7 and had 25 points including five goals.
Despite playing without the Finland native, Dallas currently holds a 2–1 series lead over the Jets, and the return of Heiskanen could help them make it 3–1 before the series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 5.