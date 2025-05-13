SI

Stars Get Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Game 4 vs. Jets

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Dallas Stars could potentially be in line to receive a huge boost for Tuesday night's Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, as standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen was activated from long term injrued reserve.

Heiskanen was on the ice for morning skate with the team and could make his postseason debut in Game 4. He had been sidelined since late January with a left knee injury suffered on Jan. 28 during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights after he collided with forward Mark Stone.

Heiskanen is the Stars' top defenseman, so getting him back will be big for Dallas's playoff push. In 50 games this season, the 25-year-old had a plus/minus of +7 and had 25 points including five goals.

Despite playing without the Finland native, Dallas currently holds a 2–1 series lead over the Jets, and the return of Heiskanen could help them make it 3–1 before the series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 5.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

