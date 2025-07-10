Stars Get Under Salary Cap By Trading Veteran Defenseman to Penguins
As they look to retool their roster ahead of the 2026 season, the Dallas Stars have traded a veteran defensive presence.
The Stars are sending defenseman Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, they announced Thursday afternoon.
Dumba, 30, is due $3.75 million this season; it appears that trading him will get Dallas under the salary cap. The defenseman, best known for his 10-year tenure with the Minnesota Wild, scored 10 points in 63 games for the Stars this season.
On the flip side, Dallas adds Kolyachonok, a 24-year-old Belarusian the Penguins picked up off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club at midseason. Kolyachonok played in 35 games between the two teams and registered two points.
The Stars have been eliminated in the Western Conference finals each of the last three seasons, and hired a new coach in Glen Gulutzan on July 1.