Tage Thompson Scores Game-Winner As USA Wins Men's Worlds for First Time Since 1933
The United States are world champions once again after defeating Switzerland in the final of the 2025 IIHF World Championships on Sunday, 1–0.
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson scored the game's lone goal in overtime to put the USA back on top, winning the nation's first gold medal at the event since 1933, ending a 92-year drought.
After the first 60 minutes of play yielded no goals, it took just over two minutes of overtime for the Americans to strike pay dirt, as Thompson beat Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni in transition to score the golden goal.
It marked the fourth time Switzerland has made it to the gold medal game of the tournament since 2013, but they've still yet to come away with the top prize having lost to Sweden in 2013 and '18, Czechia last year, and now the USA.
The Americans hadn't won a gold medal in the event since 1933 and hadn't played in the gold medal game since 1934. Both streaks were snapped this year, thanks to some late heroics from Thompson early into the overtime period.