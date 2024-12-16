Sabres, Bills Owner Rumored to be Traveling to Montreal Amid Buffalo's 10-Game Skid
While most of Buffalo was locked into the Buffalo Bills' high-octane offensive performance in a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the local hockey team was continuing to drop. The Sabres lost their 10th-straight game on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo will stay in Canada and travel to Montreal for a game Tuesday night against the Canadiens. Reportedly, team co-owner Terry Pegula may make the trip to connect with the team.
Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet made the report, suggesting that, "[Either] he's making changes or he's saying that this is the group, and this is who we're going with. It's possible there's other options, but I wouldn't know what they are."
"It's not often that an owner goes on the road either with the team or to meet the team. Obviously, it's a big day and a big meeting for the Sabres," Friedman said.
Fans, who have been openly frustrated with the franchise, will be waiting with bated breath to see if anything comes of Pegula's travels, if he does in fact make the trek to Montreal. Montreal is on a two-game skid going into Tuesday's game.