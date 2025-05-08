NHL Great Didn’t Seem All That Impressed by His Son’s Big Playoff Goal
The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-0 series lead over the defending-champion Florida Panthers with a 4-3 win at home on Wednesday night. Max Domi's goal late in the second period gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead and had just about everyone at Scotiabank Arena on their feet and going nuts.
Well, everyone but his dad, NHL legend Tie Domi, who was seen barely reacting to his son's big moment.
Tie Domi spent 16 years in the NHL and is the Maple Leafs' all-time leader in penalty minutes. The former right winger never backed down from a fight is third overall in penalty minutes in NHL history.
While he was intense during his playing days, check out how calm he was after his son's goal:
Come on, pops!
Max Domi and the Maple Leafs are now two wins away from playing in the confernce finals for the first time since the 2001-02 season. You have to think Tie Domi would love to see that. Maybe he'd even stand and clap if they got there.