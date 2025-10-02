T.J. Oshie Joins ESPN As NHL Analyst After Retirement
Having finished his 16-year NHL career, ex-Blues and Capitals center T.J. Oshie has a new gig.
Oshie is joining ESPN as a studio and in-game analyst for the 2026 season, the network announced Thursday afternoon. The move follows Oshie's retirement from hockey on June 9, which itself followed a missed season in 2025 due to injury.
St. Louis drafted Oshie—a native of Everett, Wash.—24th out of North Dakota in 2005. He went on to play seven years with the Blues, racking up 110 goals and 200 assists in 443 games.
Following the 2015 season, St. Louis traded Oshie to Washington. He spent the final nine years of his career with the Capitals, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Oshie ranks ninth in franchise history in goals scored.
Renowned as a superb shootout specialist, Oshie provided one of Olympic men's hockey's most memorable recent moments in 2014. During a shootout against Russia, Oshie took five consecutive shots—exploiting a quirk of international rules—and helped the United States to a 3–2 victory.