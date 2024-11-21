TNT Camera Captures Moment Seattle Kraken Coach Has Towel Hit Him in the Head
Dan Bylsma is in his first season as the head coach of the Seattle Kraken. Having won the Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2009, he's worked his way through the Kraken organization quickly, starting as an assistant for the Charlotte Checkers in 2021 and then guiding the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the Calder Cup Finals last year.
All this is to say he's not the type of coach you expect to have a player throw a towel at him during a game which is why we can safely assume Jaden Schwartz wasn't intending any offense when he did just that during the Kraken's 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.
Whatever the intentions, the towel landed on Bylsma's head.
First of all, incredible awareness by the TNT production crew to have a camera show that happen live. Bylsma wasn't doing anything interesting and then a big towel lands on his head. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good and having this shot perfectly framed—followed by the sight of Bylsma throwing the towel away in the background as the teams prepare for the face-off—actually quaiifies as both.