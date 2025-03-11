Toronto Maple Leafs Player’s Superman Punch During Fight Went Horribly Wrong for Him
Fighting in a NHL game, as we all know, is not a rare thing. Players over the years have often thrown down their gloves to settle their differences with their fists. But something happened during a fight in Monday night's Toronto Maple Leafs-Utah Hockey Club game that probably has never been seen before—a superman punch was thrown.
That's right, Toronto's Simon Benoit jumped in the air and threw said superman punch at Utah's Michael Kesselring. And while it looked like a wild move, it didn't have the payoff that Benoit was likely hoping for because Kesselring shook it off with ease and then took control of the fight before the refs put a stop to it.
The fight starts at the 41-second mark of this video:
If you're going to throw a superman punch you then can't immediately lose the fight. Just not a good look for Benoit.
Both players served their five-minute major penalties and then returned to the ice like nothing had happened. Because, hockey.