Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘Likely’ to Attend Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Amid Chiefs Camp
Travis Kelce has a busy week ahead of him with the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the same day he reportedly has a date night scheduled with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Kelce and Swift will "likely" attend Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, NHL reporter Jackie Redmond revealed on the Pat McAfee Show. The only potential kink in Kelce's schedule is that he's required to show up for the first of three mandatory Chiefs camp practices earlier that day.
If Redmond's source is reliable, this means that Kelce will be taking a plane straight from Kansas City to Sunrise, Fla. to catch the NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena. He'll also presumably fly back after the game so he can attend the rest of his team's minicamp or else face a hefty fine.
Kelce and Swift were spotted at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida last week, when the Oilers beat the Panthers in a 5–4 overtime thriller. The Panthers currently lead the series, 3–2, and could hoist the Cup with a win on Tuesday night.
Kelce's mom, Donna, memorably accomplished the ambitious feat of watching both her sons play an NFL game on the same day years ago. Now, the Chiefs star could be looking to do something similar as he tries to balance both his love for football and his romantic excursions with Swift.