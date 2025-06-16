SI

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘Likely’ to Attend Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Amid Chiefs Camp

Kelce could be taking a page out of his mom's playbook for this one.

Kristen Wong

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Wayne Gretzky, from left, sit together during the second period as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Wayne Gretzky, from left, sit together during the second period as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. / Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce has a busy week ahead of him with the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the same day he reportedly has a date night scheduled with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift will "likely" attend Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, NHL reporter Jackie Redmond revealed on the Pat McAfee Show. The only potential kink in Kelce's schedule is that he's required to show up for the first of three mandatory Chiefs camp practices earlier that day.

If Redmond's source is reliable, this means that Kelce will be taking a plane straight from Kansas City to Sunrise, Fla. to catch the NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena. He'll also presumably fly back after the game so he can attend the rest of his team's minicamp or else face a hefty fine.

Kelce and Swift were spotted at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida last week, when the Oilers beat the Panthers in a 5–4 overtime thriller. The Panthers currently lead the series, 3–2, and could hoist the Cup with a win on Tuesday night.

Kelce's mom, Donna, memorably accomplished the ambitious feat of watching both her sons play an NFL game on the same day years ago. Now, the Chiefs star could be looking to do something similar as he tries to balance both his love for football and his romantic excursions with Swift.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NHL