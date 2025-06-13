Cameras Caught Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift in Disbelief Over Late Panthers Goal
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final has brought the fireworks, especially in the late, crucial and tense moments of several of the games so far.
Game 4 was the third of the series to head to overtime on Thursday night after a goal with 19.5 seconds remaining in the third period from Sam Reinhart assisted by Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. Florida had emptied its goal and put six men on the ice in an attempt of desperation to keep their hopes alive after blowing a three-goal lead in the game.
It was electric for the home crowd. Here's an angle from the ice level:
One set of fans, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his partner, pop star Taylor Swift, were caught on camera in dismay along with the rest of the crowd:
Swift appeared to say, "That was so crazy!" to Kelce just after the goal. Later, it looked like she said, "My heart!" as she patted her chest while the crowd was still in a frenzy over the late heroics.
They might be ultra-famous. But they're brought to raw emotion when bearing witness to awesome sports moments just like the rest of us.