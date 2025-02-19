SI

Tickets to USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Final Are Very, Very Expensive

You'll have to pay a pretty penny to get into Boston's TD Garden on Thursday night.

It's not cheap to get into TD Garden on Thursday night. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The NHL has absolutely nailed it with their 4 Nations Face-Off. As evidenced by the huge ratings they pulled during Saturday night's game between the USA and Canada, it's clear that the All-Star Game replacement has been a massive success.

The round-robin-style tournament will come to an end Thursday night as the U.S. and Canada will once again square off—this time in the championship game.

That highly anticipated final will take place at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night and, as shared by The Athletic's Chris Johnston, ticket prices for the event are sky-high:

As of Wednesday afternoon, the lowest price for a single ticket on Ticketmaster was a whopping $935—with the highest coming in at $6,846 (!) for an ice-side seat.

Other ticketing app options include Gametime with a low of $786 and a high of $5,687, StubHub with a low of $708 and a high of $5,528, and Seat Geek with a low of $811 and a high of $9,251.

Woof.

Puck drop for Thursday's final between the U.S. and Canada is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. For those not equipped to be there in person, the game will air on ESPN and Sportsnet.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media.

