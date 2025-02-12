SI

U.S. Team Pays Pair of Classy Tributes to Johnny Gaudreau Before 4 Nations Face-Off

The late American left wing played more than his fair share of international hockey.

Patrick Andres

Johnny Gaudreau during the Blue Jackets' 4–2 win over the Lightning on Nov. 2, 2023.
Johnny Gaudreau during the Blue Jackets' 4–2 win over the Lightning on Nov. 2, 2023. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
For the inaugural edition of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the United States team will take the ice with a heavy heart.

On Aug. 29, the American hockey community lost a star in Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau. Among many other accolades, Gaudreau left behind an international resume that included a world junior championship gold medal and a world championship bronze medal.

Now, nearly six months after an alleged drunk driver killed him and his brother Matthew in their native New Jersey, Gaudreau's would-be teammates are taking care to honor him.

First, Guy Gaudreau—Johnny's father and a former hockey player at Division III Norwich—took the ice with the United States for its practice on Tuesday.

Then, the Americans hung Gaudreau's jersey in their locker room, where it will remain for the duration of the tournament.

The United States is scheduled to open tournament play on Thursday against Finland at 8 p.m. EST in Montreal.

