Utah Hockey Club Letting Fans Vote on Three Possible Nicknames After Yeti Moniker Rejected
The Utah Hockey Club is still in the process of rebranding for the 2025–26 season with hopes of locking down its official name for the long haul.
The franchise attempted to get the "Utah Yetis" names and logos approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but was rejected due to the "likelihood of confusion" between that name and the popular brand of outdoor recreation products, Yeti Coolers LLC.
Forced to pivot, the organization has identified three potential nicknames and intend to have fans vote in-person at the arena on what direction they want the team to take. Fans in attendance at the club's next four home games at the Delta Center will have the opportunity to vote using tablets stationed around the arena.
The following options are the finalists for the team's nickname; Utah Mammoth, Utah Wasatch and Utah Hockey Club. In addition to voting on the names, fans will also vote on a pair of logos––one which would be for the Mammoth, and an alternative one that would be for both the Wasatch and Hockey Club.
Fan voting will begin Wednesday night when Utah hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins. They'll be at home at the Delta Center for each of their next four games––against the Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers––after which the voting process will conclude.