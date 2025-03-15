SI

Utah Hockey Club Regularly Gets Free Eggs From Resourceful Teammate With His Own Coop

Josh Wilson

Sergachev has been gifting his Utah teammates eggs
It's hard to dislike that one coworker who brings up-for-grabs goodies to the office on a regular basis. No matter your biggest workplace pet peeve, nothing makes up for it like a gesture of free goodies to take home or snack on at work. One has to assume that Utah Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev is a popular fellow in Utah's locker room because of... eggs?

Sergachev has a chicken coop in his backyard, and told Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune that he's been bringing in eggs for his teammates when his chickens produce about two dozen eggs or so.

With egg prices in the United States at an all-time high as recently as February in part due to a bird flu outbreak, it's a timely resource. He's third in assists on the team this season, but if you counted egg assists, he's easily No. 1 on the squad.

The only thing that could usurp Sergachev's status as favorite teammate might be someone taking the free eggs and making brownies out of them for the locker room.

With the team still in need of a permanent name, perhaps Utah Eggs is up for consideration? Perhaps not. Back to the drawing board there.

