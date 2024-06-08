Utah NHL Franchise Asked Prospects Bizarre Question in Pre-Draft Meetings, per Report
The franchise formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes is preparing for the upcoming 2024 NHL draft as it navigates its move to Salt Lake City next season.
Utah, which owns the No. 6 pick in the draft, reportedly got a bit creative while conducting interviews with prospects during this weekend's NHL scouting combine in Buffalo.
The Athletic's Arpon Basu reported Saturday that Utah's front office was asking prospects for their Uber passenger rating.
A passenger rating on the Uber app is given by drivers after a ride is completed. Drivers give a grade of one through five stars based on the passenger's timeliness, cleanliness and courtesy throughout the ride. Perhaps Utah's front office considers that number a glimpse into prospect's personality off the ice.
Aside from which prospect it'll select with the No. 6 pick, Utah has plenty to figure out before next season begins. Earlier this week, Utah released six team names currently up for fan vote to decide the franchise's nickname—down to the Utah Hockey Club, Blizzard, Venom, Mammoth, Outlaws and Yeti. Fans have the chance to vote on their favorite from last list until June 20.
Regardless of which team name earns the most fan votes, the club will simply wear "Utah" on its uniforms next season. The new nickname and branding will debut during the 2025-26 campaign.
Utah will make its draft choice after the San Jose Sharks (No. 1 pick), Chicago Blackhawks (No. 2), Anaheim Ducks (No. 3), Columbus Blue Jackets (No. 4) and Montreal Canadiens (No. 5) are on the clock. The draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29.