Utah's NHL Franchise Reveals New Jerseys for Debut Season
The NHL is coming to Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2024-25 season, and the new franchise has officially revealed its colors, logos and uniforms for its debut campaign.
Introducing, Utah Hockey Club.
For the 2024-25 season, while the organization continues to undergo its rebrand from the Arizona Coyotes, Utah's NHL franchise will be known as Utah Hockey Club. The team's colors are "Rock Black," "Salt White" and "Mountain Blue," which featured on both the black home uniform as well as the white away jerseys.
After this season, the organization plans to choose from one of six team names, which will be voted upon by fans, and complete their rebrand ahead of the 2025-26 season. Those options include the current name, Utah HC, as well as the Blizzard, Venom, Mammoth, Outlaws and Yeti.
Precisely when the name will be announced has not yet been revealed, though fan voting remains open until June 20.
Utah HC is technically an expansion franchise in the NHL, as the league plans to reinstate the Coyotes to owner Alex Meruelo should he lock down a new arena for the team to call home within a five-year period.