Washington Capitals Blame Nachos For Corey Perry’s Third Period Goal
Hockey is a sport where players have to deal with all sorts of things being thrown on the ice. From hats to catfish to teddy bears to octopi, there is obviously nothing that could show up on the ice that would surprise an NHL team.
Except nachos.
And during the third period of Tuesday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals that's exactly what happened. A plate of cheese-covered tortillas showed up on the ice just as Corey Perry blasted a one-timer that found the back of the net. As soon as he scored, goalie Logan Thompson put his glove up in protest to point at the food item.
After a brief review it was determined that the concession snack did not affect the play and the goal counted. Despite the ruling by officials, Thompson was not convinced saying, "I saw the guy that threw them. Wasn't too happy. But credit to him. He got them a goal."
After the game Capitals coach Spencer Carbery expressed legitimate wonder and possible hunger about the incident. Via ESPN:
"We just talked about that in the coaches' office. I don't think I've ever seen a nachos-on-the-ice National Hockey League game. Did they save them? Maybe we can bring them into the locker room."
His explanation for the decision to challenge was even better.
"I didn't even notice them, and then guys were yelling, 'There's nachos on the ice!'" Carbery said. "I was like, 'I don't know, can we challenge that?'"
Turns out you can, but in this case it did nacho matter.