Wild's Ryan Hartman Issued Lengthy Suspension After Shoving Opponent's Head Into Ice
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been harshly disciplined by the NHL over his actions during Sunday's game against the Ottawa Senators in which he shoved Tim Stutzle's head into the ice after a face-off.
Those actions landed him a five-minute major and a match penalty. On Monday, the NHL Department of Player Safety deemed Hartman's dangerous actions to be worthy of a lengthy ban, and have thus suspended the 30-year-old for 10 games.
It's the longest suspension for a player due to a violent act this season and the longest suspension ever received by a Wild player.
Hartman won't be eligible to play for Minnesota until after the break for the 4-Nations Face-Off. He'll be able to return on March 9 when the Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, though he could appeal his ban and have a hearing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
Hartman is considered to be a repeat offender by the NHL. Prior to this incident, he'd been suspended five times in his career, most recently in April of 2024 stemming from a high-sticking incident against Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti.
Hartman, who makes $4 million per season, figures to forfeit over $487,000 throughout the length of his suspension. This season, the former first-round pick has 17 points including seven goals across 48 games.