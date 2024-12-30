Will Ferrell Spotted in Crowd at Kings Game Dressed As 'Buddy the Elf'
There was a special guest in the crowd when the Los Angeles Kings hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday evening, as beloved actor Will Ferrell could be seen taking in the game while dressed in the part of one of his most iconic movie characters.
Ferrell was still celebrating the holiday season, donning his "Buddy the Elf" costume at the Crypto.com Arena for the game. Ferrell was spotted by the broadcast's camera in his festive green and gold attire, including the little elf cap, while also fiddling with an unlit cigarette in his mouth.
Ferrell, or Buddy the Elf, told FanDuel TV's Carrlyn Bathe that it's been a tough holiday season and that he's hoping for a Kings win to help turn things around.
The broadcast captured Ferrell celebrating after Warren Foegele scored an impressive shorthanded goal to bring it back to a 4–3 game during the second period.
Ferrell has been a mainstay at Kings games for several years, though he usually attends dressed in more casual attire. He made sure to keep the Christmas spirit going strong as he watched the game in his outfit from the classic 2003 movie, Elf.
Hockey fans were delighted to see Ferrell dressed as his character from the movie, and they took to social media to express their excitement over the sighting of the 57-year-old on Sunday evening.