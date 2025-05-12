William Nylander Addresses Exchange With Matthew Tkachuk at End of Game 4
Tempers flared both on the ice and on the benches during the waning moments of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday evening.
After Max Domi laid out Aleksander Barkov with a dirty hit from behind as time expired, players from both teams got into it on the ice. Meanwhile, on the bench, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was already plotting his moves for Game 5, and he didn't hesitate to tell the Maple Leafs bench what was in store.
Tkachuk could be seen pointing at William Nylander with his stick and then gesturing with his elbow, appearing to tell Toronto's star forward that he was coming after him in their next meeting.
Here's a look at the exchange:
After the game, Nylander was asked by reporters about his exchange with Tkachuk. Nylander didn't further fuel the fire, but he acknowledged that he expects the Panthers forward to be trying to get under his team's skin in Game 5.
"He'll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game, but yeah, next game's going to be a fun one,” said Nylander, via TSN's Mark Masters.
The intense finish of Game 4 could end up carrying over into Game 5 as the series, now tied 2-2, shifts back to Sunrise, Fla. Puck drop for Wednesday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.