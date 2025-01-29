William Nylander Jokes About Dropping Gloves With Auston Matthews at 4-Nations Face-Off
The 4-Nations Face-Off is just around the corner, at which point the top players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden will battle in a coveted tournament.
It'll be a chance for players to represent their nation on one of the sport's biggest stages. Additionally, some NHL teammates will be pitted against one another during the tournament.
Among the NHL teammates who will be on opposite benches during the 4-Nations Face-Off include Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Matthews, who grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz., will be representing the USA while Nylander will be representing his native Sweden.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nylander was asked if he has any bets with Maple Leafs players who will be participating in the tournament. He said he did not, but joked that he warned Matthews he may be looking to drop gloves and fight while on the ice.
"No, not yet. But I told Matty that I might drop the gloves," Nylander said with a smile.
Nylander isn't much of a fighter in the NHL, having never dropped gloves during a game in his career in Toronto. Perhaps representing Sweden will ignite a fire within him and encourage him to take on his longtime teammate.
The 4-Nations Face-Off gets underway on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and will run through Feb. 20.