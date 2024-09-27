William Nylander Leaves Game After Getting Gently Pushed to the Ice by a Teammate
The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens in NHL preseason action on Thursday night. Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares scored for the Leafs as the second and fourth leading points-scorers from last season both tallied goals in the victory.
Robertson was also involved in a play he'd probably like to forget during the first period. After William Nylander turned the puck over in the Leafs' offensive end he got what was supposed to be a helpful push from Robertson as he tried to skate back on defense. Robertson stuck out his stick to help give his teammate a boost, but instead Nylander lost his balance and fell to the ice where he slid headfirst into the knee of an opponent.
Nylander took his time getting up and immediately headed to the dressing room where he remained for the rest of the game.
The official word from the team is that Nylander is OK with coach Craig Berube saying there was "nothing to worry about." However, Nylander missed the last three games of the Leafs' first-round loss to the Boston Bruins back in April with migraines so severe the team couldn't rule out a concussion.
Even if he was OK last night, it's not what you want to see at any point in the season. Let alone a few months removed from another head injury.
Nylander was second on the Lefs in both points and assists last season.