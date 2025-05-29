Xavier Legette Mic'd Up For His First Ever Hockey Game Was Exactly What You'd Expect
Despite being considered among the four major sports in the United States, the game of hockey is a foreign concept to many. That's certainly true for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, who had his first real encounter with the sport this week.
The 24-year-old attended his first-ever game of puck on Wednesday night as the Carolina Hurricanes took on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Sitting ice-side in a Canes jersey, Legette was mic'd up for the contest for Bleacher Report—and his reactions to the happenings in front of him were priceless.
Take a look:
Unfortunately, Legette wasn't able to bring Carolina any luck, as they were defeated by Florida 5–3 and officially eliminated from playoff contention.
The pass catcher is now onto his own 2025 season—in a sport he's much more familiar with—as the Panthers continue their offseason program in Charlotte.