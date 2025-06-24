SI

Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton Headline 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Eight icons of the sport are headed to Toronto.

Patrick Andres

Zdeno Chara (33) clears the puck while Joe Thornton (19) gives chase in 2016.
Zdeno Chara (33) clears the puck while Joe Thornton (19) gives chase in 2016. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto grew by eight members Tuesday as the museum announced its Class of 2025.

Among the class's biggest names are defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Joe Thornton. Chara, 48, was the tallest NHL player in history; the Czechoslovakia native primarily known for his years with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. Thornton, 45, spent 24 years with four teams—most notably the San Jose Sharks, with whom he won the Hart Trophy in 2006.

Other players entering the Hall include three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist forward Jennifer Botterill, American Olympic gold medalist forward Brianna Decker, three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Duncan Keith and Stanley Cup-winning forward Alexander Mogilny.

Among non-players, three-time NCAA champion coach at Boston University Jack Parker and former Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau will both receive plaques.

The Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 10 of this year. Players must be retired for three years to enter the Hall.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL