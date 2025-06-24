Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton Headline 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class
The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto grew by eight members Tuesday as the museum announced its Class of 2025.
Among the class's biggest names are defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Joe Thornton. Chara, 48, was the tallest NHL player in history; the Czechoslovakia native primarily known for his years with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. Thornton, 45, spent 24 years with four teams—most notably the San Jose Sharks, with whom he won the Hart Trophy in 2006.
Other players entering the Hall include three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist forward Jennifer Botterill, American Olympic gold medalist forward Brianna Decker, three-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Duncan Keith and Stanley Cup-winning forward Alexander Mogilny.
Among non-players, three-time NCAA champion coach at Boston University Jack Parker and former Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau will both receive plaques.
The Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 10 of this year. Players must be retired for three years to enter the Hall.