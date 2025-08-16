Ole Miss Hires Former Star Wide Receiver to Player Personnel Role
Lane Kiffin has added a former star wide receiver for the Rebels to his personnel department.
In this story:
The Ole Miss Rebels have hired former star wide receiver and retired NFL pass catcher Donte Moncrief to a role on Lane Kiffin's staff in player personnel, according to a report from Billy Embody of On3.
Moncrief starred for the Rebels from 2011-'13, where he caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns. The former third round pick of the Indianapolis Colts played in 83 career games across seven seasons for five teams in the NFL. He caught 205 passes for 2,576 yards and 21 touchdowns. He last played for the New England Patriots during the 2020 COVID season.
The 32-year-old Moncrief confirmed his return to Oxford in a social media post on Friday night.
This will be Moncrief's first role on a college football staff.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Published