Alex "Chumpy" Pullin, a two-time world champion who competed in three Olympics for Australia, died while spearfishing in Australia on Wednesday. He was 32 years old.

"Paramedics were called to a post-immersion incident off Nineteenth Avenue at Palm Beach just after 10.30am," said the Queensland Ambulance Service in a statement Wednesday, according to CNN. "One patient was treated at the scene."

Pullin was Australia's flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He twice won the snowboard cross world championship—once in 2011 and again in 2013.

Pullin was an experienced diver who posted about spearfishing on his social media accounts. He was found unconscious and without an oxygen mask by another diver on the Gold Coast in South Brisbane, and appeared to be alone at the time.

Snow Australia released a statement on Pullin's death via Instagram.

"The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff. Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed."

Pullin retired from snowboarding last month, according to Geoff Lipshut, the chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, but had yet to announce the news.

“It is an incredibly sad day,” Lipshut said. "Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin was one of our great winter sports pioneers ... He attacked every day with intensity and purpose."