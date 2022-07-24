Skip to main content
Allyson Felix Details the Moment She Got the Call for the 4x400 Relay Prelims

In delaying her retirement, legendary track and field star Allyson Felix helped the U.S. women’s 4x400 relay team win the preliminary race on Saturday at Hayward Field.

Felix, joined on a team with Talitha Diggs, Kaylin Whitney and Jaide Stepter Baynes, will now run in the 4x400 final on Sunday at the world championships. According to the Associated Press, Felix chose to not go into retirement as planned when team officials persuaded her after she helped the 4x400 mixed team win a bronze medal on July 15. The third-place finish in the mixed relay gave Felix her 19th medal at world championships, expanding a record she already held.

But before Felix helped the relay team win Saturday’s race, the most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was reportedly enjoying some hot wings and a root beer float at a hot wings café when she got the call, asking if she would be willing to come back and help the team. While the 36-year-old was enjoying her favorite cheat meal, she could not turn away the opportunity to run one final race.

“Dropped the wing ... got in a couple of workouts and jumped on the plane to head back here,” Felix told reporters. “… It is an honor to be able to come here to be able to run in front of a home crowd, to help the team, that’s what it is all about. It’s a moment I want ever forget, hearing the roar of the home crowd.”

Felix ran the fastest split, 50.61, in Saturday’s race. However, it is unclear at the moment if she will run in Sunday’s final.

In the Tokyo Olympics last year, Felix was part of the gold medal women’s 4x400 relay team that included Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu.

