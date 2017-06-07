Olympics

Andre De Grasse: ‘I have a great chance’ of beating Usain Bolt at world championships

Canadian Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse believes that he has a strong chance of defeating Usain Bolt at August's IAAF World Championships in London.

Bolt is entering his final year on the track and will open his season in Kingston, Jamaica with a 100 meter race at the Racers Grand Prix. DeGrasse will race the 200 meters at this weekend's Rome Diamond League meet. Olympic 200 meter bronze medalist Christophe Lemaitre of France will also race in Rome.

“I’m trying to win this year. I feel like I have a great chance and that’s what I want to do,” DeGrasse told the Associated Press.

“I feel like I have a great chance in both events — 100 or 200,” he added. “If I can execute my race and I’m in top shape I feel like I can do that.”

DeGrasse won a silver medal behind Bolt in the 200 meters at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He took bronze in the 100 meter behind Bolt and American sprinter Justin Gatlin. DeGrasse was the anchor for Canada's bronze medal-winning 4x100 meter relay team.

Aside from their success on the track, DeGrasse and Bolt are linked for the photograph from the 200 meter semifinals in Rio, where Bolt smiled at DeGrasse before beating him.

