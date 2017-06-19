Olympics

Olympian Alysia Montano to race U.S. Championships while pregnant again

1:20 | More Sports
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Olympian Alysia Montano is due for her second child in November but will race in this weekend's USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, her husband and agent told NBC Sports.

Montano, who finished fifth in the 800 meters at the 2012 Olympics, has not raced since February but will toe the line for the first round of the 800 meters on Thursday afternoon. In 2014, she competed at the U.S. Championships while eight months pregnant.

Montano has won seven national titles in her career. She missed out on making last summer's Olympic team after getting tripped up with less than 200 meters remaining in the race.

In April, she announced her pregnancy with a video on Twitter.

Montano will soon receive two world championship medals after Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova was handed a four-year doping ban and stripped of her medals from the 2011 and 2013 world championships. Montano will get bronze medals for both races.

