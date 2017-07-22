Watch: Paralyzed Olympian Jamie Nieto Walks at Wedding

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

In April 2016, two-time Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto was coaching high jump at USC when he suffered a freak injury that left him partially paralyzed from the neck down.

After surgery and months of rehabilitation, Nieto planned to walk down the aisle at his wedding in July, according a June article by the Los Angeles Times.

On Saturday, he made it happen.

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

Nieto was injured while attempting a backflip in practice and landing on his head. He underwent surgery to fuse a disk in his neck and then began updating his fans with videos of his progress on social media. Olympic teammate Lolo Jones also established a fund that raised more than $80,000 for his recovery and medical expenses.

Doctors originally said he would regain up to 30% of his full body function after the injury.