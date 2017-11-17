Olympian Gabby Douglas Responds to Aly Raisman Tweet About Sexual Abuse: 'It Is Our Responsibility as Women to Dress Modestly and Be Classy'

Team USA gymnast Gabby Douglas quote-tweeted teammate Aly Raisman, who recently detailed abuse she says she suffered from a former team doctor.

By Connor Grossman
November 17, 2017

Days after Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman opened up about the sexual abuse she says she received from former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas responded to Raisman in a since-deleted tweet, saying "it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy."

Douglas quote-tweeted Raisman—who tweeted a screenshot of a paragraph against "victim shaming" those affected by sexual abuse—Friday night and said, "however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd." 

Douglas's tweet was captured and shared by USA Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, also a former teammate of Raisman and Douglas, who added that "... Seeing this brings me to tears (because) as your teammate I expected more from you ..."

Raisman's mother, Lynn, tweeted this shortly after Douglas's message began to spread.

Raisman recently detailed her experiences with Nassar and his "uncomfortable" treatment sessions in her new autobiography, Fierce. Nassar is currently in jail, facing multiple charges related to alleged abuse.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters