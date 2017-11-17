Days after Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman opened up about the sexual abuse she says she received from former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas responded to Raisman in a since-deleted tweet, saying "it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy."

Douglas quote-tweeted Raisman—who tweeted a screenshot of a paragraph against "victim shaming" those affected by sexual abuse—Friday night and said, "however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

Douglas's tweet was captured and shared by USA Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, also a former teammate of Raisman and Douglas, who added that "... Seeing this brings me to tears (because) as your teammate I expected more from you ..."

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Raisman's mother, Lynn, tweeted this shortly after Douglas's message began to spread.

Devastating to see a post like that. I'm at a loss... — Lynn Raisman (@LynnRaisman) November 17, 2017

Raisman recently detailed her experiences with Nassar and his "uncomfortable" treatment sessions in her new autobiography, Fierce. Nassar is currently in jail, facing multiple charges related to alleged abuse.