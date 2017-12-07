White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked back a comment that the U.S. had not decided whether to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea, clarifying that the country is looking forward to attending.

"The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea," she tweeted. "The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues."

Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that it was "open question" whether American athletes would attend the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang due to security concerns being in such close proximity to the border with North Korea.

During the White House's press briefing on Thursday, Sanders was asked about Haley's comments.

"No official decision has been made on that and we'll keep you guys posted as those decisions are made," Sanders said.

"I think that's an inner agency process but ultimately the President would certainly weigh in but again, that's certainly something that he would take into account and probably a number of the stakeholders that would be involved," she added.

JUST IN: Press Sec. Sarah Sanders: “No official decision has been made” on US participation in the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/5ZCvIRhLmr — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017

The United States Olympic Committee said that it had not discussed the possibility of not sending a team.

“We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” the USOC said in a statement. “We plan on supporting two full delegations in Pyeongchang.”

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 9.