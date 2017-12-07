Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymasntics doctor who assaulted gymnasts, gets 60 years in prison for child porn crimes.

By Chris Chavez
December 07, 2017

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges that he admitted.

"He has demonstrated that he should never again have access to children," the judge said.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 20 years on three counts and will have to serve them consecutively. The child pornography sentence will be served consecutive to his sexual assault sentences, which will come next month. Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 sexual assault charges.

In July, Nassar pleaded guilty to three federal charges of having thousands of images and videos of child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice by trying to get rid of the evidence.

This marks the end to one of three criminal cases against Nassar. He could be sentenced up to life in prison for the sexual assault charges.

In recent months, Olympic medalists Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jamie Dantzscher have alleged that Nassar abused them. In total, more than 140 women have filed lawsuits against Nassar as well as against high-ranking officials at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

