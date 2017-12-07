Lindsey Vonn: I'm Representing U.S., Not Trump, at Olympics

Vonn also said she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 07, 2017

American downhill skier Lindsey Vonn says she wants to represent the United States, but not President Donald Trump, at the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. 

"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge in St. Mortiz, Switzerland, where she's competing in a World Cup event to qualify for her second Olympics.

Vonn, 33, shot to stardom after winning the gold in the Downhill at Vancouver 2010, but she's dealt with serious injury issues since then. A knee operation from an injury suffered in 2013 caused her to miss the 2014 games, and Vonn has said that this will be the last Olympic cycle she'll participate in. 

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," said Vonn, who is first all-time with 130 popdiums at World Cup events. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

A number of athletes have been critical of Trump, including NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry. Trump further antagonized athletes when he suggested that NFL owners "fire" players who protest during the national anthem by saying "get that son of a b---- off the field." 

Vonn was asked whether she'd accept an invitation to the White House. 

"Absolutely not," she told CNN. "No. But I have to win to be invited. No actually I think every US team member is invited so no I won't go."

The Golden State Warriors did not go to the White House to commemorate their NBA championship after Trump revoked Curry's invite. The New England Patriots did make the trip to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, but a number of players decided to skip the visit. 

 

